After McCarthy’s 8-Hour Tirade, Pelosi says she doesn’t listen to “most” GOP speeches.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she “didn’t even pay attention” to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s nighttime address to delay passage of the Build Back Better bill.

“I don’t even listen to most of the remarks on the other side because they’re not laden with significance or fact,” the California Democrat told reporters Friday. So I don’t have to deal with it on my computer.” McCarthy, a California Republican, spoke for eight and a half hours against the bill, which was passed by the House on Friday morning. The statements started at 8:38 p.m. on Thursday and ended shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday. The outburst shattered Pelosi’s previous record for the longest address in the lower chamber, established in 2018.

McCarthy said moments before giving up the floor, “I didn’t believe I could go this long.”

“I don’t know that this speech is going to make a difference,” the Republican leader admitted about 3 a.m. Eastern Time.

With a vote of 220-213, the $1.75 trillion social and climate expenditure package was passed mostly along partisan lines. It now moves on to the Senate, where it will face far greater opposition. To approve the bill through the reconciliation process in the 50-50 divided Senate, Democrats will need unanimous support from their caucus.

If it passes there, it will provide cash for child care help, a one-year extension of the child tax credit, universal prekindergarten, and a Medicare expansion to cover hearing services, which will benefit millions of people.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the minority leader in the Senate, has predicted that the plan “will never become law.”

Pelosi stated that the proposal should be bipartisan and that Senate committees will most likely alter it. “At the end of the day, we’re going to have a fantastic law,” she said.

McCarthy was mocked on social media in real time by Democratic lawmakers, who also jeered his address on the floor.

China, the US military exit from Afghanistan, Donald Trump, and his connection with Tesla CEO Elon Musk were among the topics discussed by the Republican leader.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of Congress, went live on Instagram to condemn McCarthy. The video from the New York Democrat has received hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

