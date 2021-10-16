After Manchin’s opposition, AOC and progressives blast a possible change in Biden’s climate agenda.

Due to Senator Joe Manchin’s resistance, the White House is allegedly seeking to rework Democrats’ massive reconciliation bill without a key climate change element. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives have pushed back.

According to The New York Times, Manchin, a moderate West Virginia Democrat, has warned the White House that he will not back a proposal to quickly replace coal and gas power plants with solar, wind, and nuclear energy. While seeking to remove that important climate change provision from the law, White House workers are apparently looking for alternative methods to reduce emissions.

In a Friday evening tweet, Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat who has long advocated for severe climate change changes, lambasted the reported decision, saying, “We cannot pursue legislation that worsens the climate crisis.”

She went on to criticize the Senate’s bipartisan $1.2 billion infrastructure plan, which the House has yet to enact, claiming that it will worsen emissions.

Exxon’s “bipartisan” infrastructure plan increases emissions, but combining it with clean energy in Build Back Better mitigates BIF’s negative effects and allows us to address the climate catastrophe.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, a progressive Democrat from Michigan, claimed that despite Manchin's opposition, there was enough support to keep the climate change component in place.

“He is a single individual. More of us are saying, “Hell no, we will not let the earth burn.” “Tlaib expressed himself on Twitter.

He is a single individual. There are more of us who are adamant that the planet will not be allowed to burn. https://t.co/Vqz0tyxtyy— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) is a member of the Democratic Party. 16th of October, 2021 Representative Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from New York, slammed Manchin’s “tyranny.”

“Senator Joe Manchin wields veto power over the country’s clean energy transformation. Joe Manchin’s tyranny is a disaster for the rest of us “The legislator from the Democratic Party used to Twitter to express his displeasure with the

Senator.