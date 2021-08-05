After losing the Texas special election, MAGA PAC spends $300,000 on a Trump-backed candidate in Ohio.

After his backed Texas candidate lost a special election, Make America Great Again, a super PAC led by former President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, spent $300,000 on television advertising for the Trump-sponsored Ohio candidate, according to the Associated Press.

The purchase was made to give Trump-backed Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist who is one of ten Republicans running to succeed retired GOP Representative Steve Strivers, a late-stage boost.

Following Trump’s loss in Texas, the special election in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District has become a high-stakes test of his endorsement power. On Tuesday, the elections will take place.

Susan Wright, the widow of Republican Representative Ron Wright, who died in February after being diagnosed with COVID-19, had had Trump’s support in Texas. Trump issued repeated remarks advertising his “Complete and Total Endorsement,” recorded a robocall late in the runoff, and made a $100,000 ad buy through the Make America Great Again super PAC.

Despite this, she was defeated by fellow Republican Jake Ellzey, who attempted to overcome Trump’s snub by collecting more money and publicizing Trump’s other backers, notably Rick Perry, a former Texas governor who also served as Trump’s energy secretary.

Low-turnout Special elections aren’t perfect indicators of Trump’s strength, but he’s still a force in Republican politics, having revealed over the weekend that his political action committees had a vast $100 million cash pile. However, a second defeat in as many weeks might erode Trump’s self-proclaimed kingmaker power ahead of next year’s congressional elections.

“If that occurs a couple more times, candidates and political professionals will say, ‘You can win this election even if Trump doesn’t back you,’” Ohio Republican consultant Ryan Stubenrauch said.

In other cases, Trump’s decision to support candidates with a checkered past, including numerous GOP incumbents who went against him by voting for his second impeachment, has put him at odds with other party leaders. Some Republicans believe that his actions will make it more difficult for them to reclaim majority in the House and Senate next year.

Carey is up against a difficult opponent in the form of state senators Bob Peterson and Stephanie Kunze, as well as state Representative Jeff LaRe. Ron Hood, a former state representative, is also a candidate.

