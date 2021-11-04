After losing the NASA lawsuit over the Blue Origin space contract, Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos.

After a federal judge dismissed Bezos’ legal attempt to overturn NASA’s moon landing contract, Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, ridiculed Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

Musk responded to a tweet from CNBC reporter Michael Sheetz with a photo from the 2012 film Dredd in response to the current verdict.

“You have been judged,” Musk’s own tweet caption reads.

pic.twitter.com/deqktTvS3U

November 4, 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Musk’s reaction came after federal Judge Richard A. Hertling sided with NASA, rejecting Blue Origin’s claims that NASA awarded SpaceX the lunar landing contract unfairly.

After NASA granted SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to construct a system that will carry men to the moon’s surface for the first time since 1972, Bezos and Blue Origin launched a lawsuit against the space agency in August.

Prior to Bezos and Blue Origin’s lawsuit, NASA announced in April 2020 that it had chosen SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics for a nearly $1 billion contract to create a Human Landing System (HLS) for NASA’s Artemis program.

NASA announced a few months later, in November of last year, that “up to two” of the three commercial businesses may be chosen to continue developing the HLS—but only if the agency had the money.

NASA awarded the HLS contract to SpaceX in April of this year, triggering criticism and protests from both Blue Origin and Dynetics.

In a letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Bezos, who is also the founder of Amazon, offered billions of dollars in funds to pay for his own lunar landing expedition.

“Rather of investing in two competing lunar landers as planned, the Agency elected to give SpaceX a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar head start.” “That decision shattered the model of NASA’s successful commercial space programs by effectively eliminating meaningful competition for years to come,” Bezos stated in the letter. “To bring the program back on track right now, Blue Origin will bridge the HLS financial financing shortage by waiving all payments up to $2 billion in the current and next two government fiscal years.” This is not a deferral offer. This is a condensed version of the information.