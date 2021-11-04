After losing in Virginia, Joe Biden’s chances for re-election in 2024 have sunk.

President Joe Biden’s chances of re-election in 2024 were harmed this week when the Democrats lost control of Virginia’s House of Delegates and unexpectedly abandoned control of the state’s governorship.

Republicans won enough seats in Virginia’s House of Delegates on Thursday to create at least a 50-50 tie in the legislature, ending Democratic control of the body. The Democrats are likely to lose control of Virginia’s House of Delegates as a result of the upset.

This week also saw elections for mayor of New York, governor of New Jersey, and governor of Virginia. Eric Adams and Philip Murphy, respectively, won the elections in New York and New Jersey for the Democrats. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, defeated Terry McAuliffe to become Virginia’s governor.

These races are largely regarded as a preview of the 2022 midterm elections and an indication of where the country’s politics stand a year after Biden’s presidential victory over Donald Trump.

BetOnline saw the Democratic president’s odds drop from 7-2 to 4-1 after the election.

Donald Trump, the bookies’ favorite to win the election in 2024, had 5-2 odds.

Youngkin is even 50-1 to win the president in 2024, with a 30-1 chance of being nominated.

Following the Virginia and gubernatorial elections, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris improved to 6-1 from 11-2 in her candidacy for the White House in 2024, and Biden and Harris are currently matched at 8-5 for the Democratic presidential nomination.

As of Thursday morning, Ladbrokes had Trump as the 3-1 favorite to win the 2024 election. Biden currently has odds of 4-1 to win, with Harris at 6-1 and Republican Ron DeSantis at 12-1.

Nikki Haley of the Republican Party and former Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, with 16-1 and 20-1 odds.

“For a few weeks now, Trump has been the favorite in US Presidential betting, and the latest election results have done Biden no favors at all,” Jessica O’Reilly, head of Ladbrokes PR, told The Washington Newsday.

The odds of the Republicans winning the president in 2024 have been lowered from 5-6 to 2-3, according to BetOnline.

Republicans won the Senate by going from 5-8 to 1-2, and the House by going from 1-5 to 1-7.

Biden’s popularity continues to dwindle among his supporters. This is a condensed version of the information.