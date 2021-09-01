After losing his wallet, a man becomes a viral meme and is inundated with imposter accounts.

The internet is no stranger to turning seemingly innocuous encounters into memes and viral sagas. After losing his wallet at Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, a guy named Gary Lee became the subject of a TikTok-wide joke.

Fortunately for Lee, his wallet was discovered by TikTok user @senasoup, who promptly shared her discovery to her account, unwittingly starting a viral trend.

“Gary Lee, please DM, I found your wallet,” the text-to-speech generator said as @senasoup showed the wallet and ID, which were both covered with his personal information.

The video, which can be viewed here, has had over 30 million views and over 5 million likes since it was shared on August 26.

But there was nothing particularly interesting about the wallet, ID or video itself. Instead, it was TikTok users’ reactions that propelled it to meme status.

TikTok users changed their images to Lee’s driver’s license photo, often appearing somewhat modified, and some even changed their nicknames, according to the comments. Only profile photographs of Lee’s driver’s license photo can be found in the comments.

Comments sarcastically pretended to be Lee’s relatives or friends, assuring the wallet’s safe return provided they handed it over.

“Hello, this is Gary Lee’s mother. I’ll pass it on to my son. Thank you, dear,” TikTok user @garyleesmom said.

Despite claims from accounts like @gary.lee.real and @garylee real trustme, the real Gary Lee is a 33-year-old Brooklyn native who works in sales, according to Insider.

Lee told Insider, “It spread so quickly.” “Every other comment came from a phony account…. I thought it was amusing that so many people tried to be me.”

His wallet was also returned to him, and the incident was filmed in a TikTok video. Lee created his own TikTok account (@therealgarylee5) and contacted @senasoup, setting up a meeting in Manhattan’s East Village, according to Insider.

Lee knew what was in the wallet and was able to specify the address on the ID, according to the TikToker, indicating that she had genuinely found him this time.

