After leaving the Republican Party, Jenna Ellis labels Republicans as “DNC-lite.”

Jenna Ellis, the legal adviser to former President Donald Trump, has increased her criticism of the Republican Party after departing in disgust, accusing it of being “DNC-lite.”

Ellis, who worked on Trump’s 2020 election campaign, resigned the Republican Party after receiving an email from a Republican National Committee (RNC) lawyer criticizing her challenge to the November election results.

It came after The Washington Post reported that RNC general counsel Justin Riemer had been seeking to dissuade Trump and his allies from promoting unfounded accusations that the 2020 election had been stolen from Republicans.

In an email to former RNC employee Liz Harrington on November 28, Riemer remarked, “What Rudy and Jenna are doing is a joke, and they are getting laughed out of court.” He was referring to Ellis and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Following the publication of the Post piece, Ellis said on Real America’s Voice that she was leaving the Republican Party and would not return unless RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other members resigned as well.

She also wondered what happened to the RNC’s “millions raised” during the election challenges last year, claiming that “the Trump campaign never got a dollar of that support.”

The RNC is nothing more than a simplified version of the DNC.

July 13, 2021 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq)

@JennaEllisEsq has announced her departure from the Republican Party.

“I will stand for the Truth even if I have to stand alone.” Jenna Ellis is a writer who lives in New York City.

https://t.co/hc88hn3Ytt

July 12, 2021, Real America's Voice (RAV)

“I am quitting from the Republican Party as of today,” Ellis announced on Monday, adding that she has changed her party registration. “Until the Republican Party decides to be conservative again, I am no longer a Republican.”

“A compromised corrupted majority is not a majority worth being a part of,” she continued, “and I will stand for the truth.” She also used Twitter to reiterate her criticism of the Republican National Committee.

“Conservatives are committed to our values and to our country. The RNC is learning the hard way that it is not a party that lies and plays politics,” Ellis tweeted on Monday night.

