After learning that Meredith Blake is 26 years old, she has gained support from the public.

In the film The Parent Trap, Meredith Blake played the nasty stepmother that most of us thought we’d inherit if our parents split.

The polished and manicured publicist embodied the cold and calculating gold digger we all despised, who was said to be hell-bent on obtaining Nick Parker’s millions at whatever cost.

The plot of the 1998 Disney adaptation has twins Hallie and Annie Parker, both played by Lindsay Lohan, meet at summer camp after being separated at birth.

They devise a scheme to reunite their parents, Nick (Dennis Quaid) and Elizabeth James (Natasha Richardson), by swapping places. But there’s one snag: Nick’s fiancée, Meredith.

The father of two is clearly older than Meredith, who is 26 years old, as 11-year-old Annie Parker points out when she questions the older woman about her age.

“He’s only 15 years my senior. Annie, who is played by Elaine Hendrix, asks Meredith, “How old are you again dad?”

Meredith, pretending to be Hallie, picks up on Annie’s cold attitude and says, “Being young and beautiful is not a crime, you know.”

The film, which has become a cult classic, is being viewed in a new way when people revisit it with a fresh perspective—and discover they’re the same age, if not older, than Meredith.

And millennials agree with Meredith, who no longer consider the well-dressed young woman to be the antagonist of the story.

Rather, they’re growing to identify with her, even if she did wish to send the twins, dubbed his “brats,” to a Swiss boarding school.

Fans are replicating Meredith’s classic debut, replete with wide-brimmed hat and music from the film, on TikTok, the social networking platform that has exploded in popularity over the last year.

Madeleine Byrne, for example, videotaped her own version of the event, this time using sunglasses as her prop.

With one video published, people are replaying the notorious hike scene, which delivers the final nail in the coffin for Meredith and Nick's romance.