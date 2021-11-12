After Kyle Rittenhouse’s support, Bill Ackman claims the media believes he was hacked.

After tweeting a defense of murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse, Bill Ackman, the millionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, claimed he was contacted by the media and asked if his Twitter account had been “hacked.”

After seeing “many hours” of testimony from the defendant at his trial in Kenosha, the hedge fund manager and his wife Neri wrote a series of tweets defending the 18-year-old.

Ackman said that after hearing the evidence, he believes Rittenhouse shot and murdered Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, in self-defense last August.

In the aftermath of the shootings during the Black Lives Matter protests, Ackman chastised the media for attempting to cast Rittenhouse in a negative light.

“Our first impressions of Kyle were fundamentally different from those we had previously formed based on media reports and opinion pieces,” Ackman tweeted.

“I’ve always been annoyed when I read an inaccurate press story about a topic I’m familiar with, but I still believe other items in the same newspaper about topics I’m less familiar with,” he added.

“Political and media prejudice are ruining lives and dividing our country.” While we have not heard the complete trial, we feel Kyle will be found innocent by the jury based on our appraisal of him on the stand.” believe other items in the same newspaper about subjects I am less familiar with.” Our country is being divided and lives are being lost as a result of media and political bias. We haven’t heard the entire trial, but based on Kyle’s performance on the stand, we feel he will be found not guilty— 11 November 2021, Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) Ackman also urged everyone to watch Rittenhouse’s evidence and not form opinions about the defendant based on what they saw or read in the media during the highly divided case’s coverage.

“In terms of my own political leaning, I am neither a gun owner nor a member of the National Rifle Association,” he continued. “Overall, I support stricter gun laws and closing loopholes in the selling of firearms. Unfortunately, society’s perception of Kyle appears to be. This is a condensed version of the information.