After Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty, Kenosha is bracing for unrest.

Days before a Kenosha jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered hundreds of National Guard troops to stand by in case they were needed to help local law enforcement once the jury reached its decision.

Evers issued a statement after the jury’s decision was revealed on Friday, urging those who plan to demonstrate to do so peacefully.

“We need peace in Kenosha and our communities,” Evers said. “Any efforts or acts designed at sowing division are undesirable in our state because they will only obstruct that healing.”

Rittenhouse, now 18, was 17 years old when he fatally shot two individuals and injured another during a night of protests in Kenosha in the aftermath of the police death of Jacob Blake in August 2020. Rittenhouse claimed he was acting in self-defense.

The trial received widespread interest, with supporters of both Blake and Rittenhouse waiting for the verdict. The jury concluded Rittenhouse was not guilty of deliberate homicide and four other charges on the fourth day of deliberations.

Outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, demonstrators were spotted fighting about the jury’s decision shortly after the verdict was announced.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Kenosha Police Department issued a joint statement on November 11 before jury deliberations began. Officers were keeping a close eye on the trial’s progress and talking with law enforcement officials at the local, state, and national levels “to safeguard the safety of our communities,” according to the statement. Evers said a day later that he had allowed 500 Wisconsin National Guard personnel to serve on active duty “to support local partners in protecting public safety in collaboration with hundreds of officers from volunteer law enforcement organizations.” People who do not live in Kenosha should avoid traveling to the neighborhood throughout the trial, according to Evers.

In a November 12 news release from the state’s National Guard, Major General Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjunct general, said the troops “stand ready to serve our communities during times of need.”

“We have assembled roughly 500 Soldiers in close coordination with the governor to help keep the Kenosha community safe should a request from our local partners come in,” Knapp added.

The troops would be employed to support local law enforcement personnel, not to hinder peaceful demonstrators’ activities. This is a condensed version of the information.