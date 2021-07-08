After killing a 4-year-old girl on a sidewalk with a patrol car, an officer will not be sentenced to prison.

After tragically striking a 4-year-old girl on the sidewalk with her police patrol vehicle in Columbia, Mo., a police officer will not be sentenced to prison.

On Thursday, a Boone County Courthouse judge sentenced Andria Heese, a Columbia Police Department officer, to two years of supervised probation.

According to KMIZ News, Heese’s odds of committing another crime in the future are slim, according to a June 30 sentencing letter. According to KMIZ, the memo did not recommend a punishment for Heese.

Heese killed 4-year-old Gabriella Curry near the Battle High School, located at 7575 E. St. Charles Road in Columbia, in January 2019.

Heese was driving a “market patrol vehicle” when she hit Curry while driving on the sidewalk during the school’s dismissal, according to a 2019 press release from the Columbia Police Department.

“The officer, along with another CPD officer at the school and other school personnel, began giving the youngster with immediate medical attention. By radio, the officer requested additional medical assistance. Advanced life support was supplied by Columbia Fire and University Ambulance EMS. In 2019, the Columbia Police Department announced, “The child was transferred to the University Hospital Level One Trauma with CPD escort.” “Despite the best efforts of emergency services on the site and at the hospital, the youngster died as a result of the incident’s injuries.”

At the time, Columbia Acting Police Chief Jill Schlude remarked, “I would urge everyone to please pray for the family and pray for the officer who was engaged in this event.”

Heese was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Curry and pled not guilty. Kevin Hillman, the case’s special prosecutor, dropped the charges to reckless and imprudent driving last month. Heese agreed to plead guilty to the lesser counts.

“I would like to say I’m really sorry,” Heese said during her sentencing testimony on Thursday.

“For Gabby and her parents, my heart breaks. “I wish this had never occurred, and if there was anything I could do differently, I would,” she concluded. “This has destroyed me, and I know it has devastated you all as well.”

According to KMIZ News, the Columbia Police Department surpassed a $3.4 million budget in May 2020.