After Kabul, GOP’s Pete Meijer says Congress must reclaim “authority over war powers.”

After scores of people, including US service members, were killed in a suicide explosion at Kabul airport, Republican congressman Peter Meijer is calling Congress to recover its war powers.

Meijer, who represents Michigan’s 3rd district, is among a group of politicians calling for current regulations to be overturned and Congress to reclaim its power to authorize the use of military action, citing worries that presidents have exploited “outdated” legislation to justify wars throughout the world.

The Republican legislator is one of the fiercest critics of Vice President Joe Biden’s planned exit from Afghanistan after a 20-year conflict, with the president facing even more scrutiny when the Taliban took control of Kabul just days after US forces and allies withdrew.

A suicide explosion happened at the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport and a neighboring hotel on Wednesday, killing at least 60 Afghans and 13 US servicemen as tens of thousands of people scrambled to get safely flown out of Kabul.

Officials had recommended travelers to avoid the airport due to security threats from the Islamic State militant group, which included a possible suicide bomb strike (ISIS).

Meijer paid tribute to the victims of the blast on Wednesday night, while renewing his plea for Congress to reclaim control over US military actions and deployments from the executive branch.

“After today’s tragic attack on Marines at Kabul Airport’s Abbey Gate, my heart is completely broken. Knowing the agony that 13 families and fellow Marines are experiencing tonight, I find it difficult to find the correct words. “No words can make that pain go away,” Meijer wrote on Twitter.

“I witnessed Marines heroically handling mayhem at Abbey Gate on Tuesday. The grave risk they took in order to save countless lives was made painfully obvious today. They shouldn’t have been in this situation, but President Biden’s rash withdrawal left them with no alternative.

“To ensure that such a disaster never happens again, Congress must restore its control over war powers,” he continued.

“I am grieving with the families tonight. Tomorrow, we will work tirelessly to ensure that no other family endures a similar tragedy.”

