After jurors found him guilty of fraud, the US Attorney calls ex-Georgia official Jim Beck a “thief.”

In closing remarks, Assistant US Attorney Brent Gray dubbed Georgia’s suspended insurance commissioner Jim Beck, who was convicted of fraud by jurors, a “thief.”

Gray described him as an ordinary, simple, fast-talking — and wealthy — con artist.

Beck was found guilty on Thursday on 37 charges of embezzlement from his previous employer, the Georgia Underwriting Association, totaling more than $2.5 million (GUA).

According to Assistant US Attorney Sekret Sneed, “Jim Beck treated the firm that those clients contributed money to as a piggy bank.” “The defendant stole money from his employer and channeled it to himself for personal gain. And he cheated on his taxes about it.”

After nearly eight days of testimony, the jury reached a quick decision. Federal agents began investigating Beck shortly after he was elected statewide as Georgia’s leading insurance regulator in 2018, and indicted him just weeks after he assumed office in 2019.

Beck engineered a plot to funnel millions from the GUA through a succession of firms into his own bank accounts, according to testimony given at trial by prosecutors. Before taking office, Beck ran the state-chartered private insurer of last resort.

Beck testified in his own defense that the subcontractors he oversaw supplied important information that helped GUA boost profitability. Prosecutors, on the other hand, claimed that most of the alleged effort was a ruse.

On Oct. 8, he will be sentenced on counts of mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and tax fraud. Beck is likely to face a “heavy” sentence, according to U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen, in part because the quantity of money he stole was so huge.

Beck was permitted to remain free on bail by Cohen. Except for court appearances, medical care, and court-approved outings, he ordered Beck to be confined to his house in Carrollton, west of Atlanta, while awaiting sentencing.

Beck was automatically removed from office after being convicted under state law. Governor Brian Kemp named John King to lead the office, and the Republican is running for re-election in 2022.

When Beck was indicted, he requested Kemp to suspend him, but he kept his $195,000 annual salary. This year, state lawmakers sought a constitutional amendment to prohibit officials from receiving salary while they are suspended from office. This is a condensed version of the information.