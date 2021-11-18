After Julius Jones’ commutation, the White House said Biden has “grave concerns” about the death penalty.

Following the commutation of Julius Jones’ death sentence in Oklahoma on Thursday, the White House addressed President Joe Biden’s stance on the death penalty.

Jen Psaki, the president’s press secretary, told reporters that the case has made him and his team to “think” on their positions.

“The president has made it known over time that he is concerned about whether death punishment, as it is currently practiced, is consistent with the ideals that are important to our sense of justice and fairness,” Psaki said.

She also mentioned that, at the federal level, Attorney General Merrick Garland has paused the use of executions following the Trump administration’s historically high usage of the punishment. Garland didn’t say when or if federal executions will resume.

During the news conference, Psaki stated, “This was a state-level punishment.” “Because the action had to be conducted at the state level, the federal government couldn’t have an official role in that area.” Jones’ execution was postponed by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, just hours before the 41-year-old Black man was to be executed.

“I have decided to reduce Julius Jones’s sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of release after prayerful study and analysis of materials offered by both sides of this case,” Stitt said.

Jones was condemned to death row in 1999 for the murder of Paul Howell, an Edmond, Oklahoma businessman who was murdered while sitting in his parked automobile. Jones, who was 19 at the time, has maintained his innocence, claiming that he was at home when the incident occurred.

Jones was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2002 and condemned to death.

Amanda Bass, Jones’ attorney, called Stitt’s ruling a “essential step toward restoring public faith in the criminal justice system by ensuring that Oklahoma does not execute an innocent man.”

The Howell family praised Stitt’s decision, stating it gives them “comfort that his ruling upheld Julius Jones’ guilt and that he shall not be eligible for, or be considered for, a commutation, pardon, or parole for the rest of his life.”

Mike Hunter, the former Oklahoma Attorney General, maintained his belief that the court made the correct conclusion in finding. This is a condensed version of the information.