After John Lewis’ tweet, MSNBC’s Joy Reid chastises Kyrsten Sinema on the Voting Rights Act.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona was chastised by MSNBC anchor Joy Reid for her stance on voting rights after the Arizona Democrat posted a tweet honoring the late civil rights leader Democratic Representative John Lewis of Georgia.

Lewis died on July 17, 2020, while still serving in the House of Representatives, at the age of 80. Lewis was one of the first 13 Freedom Riders and marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a young man. He was elected to Congress for the first time in 1987, and he was concerned about increasing voting rights and combatting institutional racism in the United States.

“One year ago today, our country lost a civil rights icon. My personal idol was John Lewis, a man of principle and courage who embodied all of the traits of a real leader. On the one-year anniversary of Congressman Kyrsten Sinema’s death, Sinema tweeted, “Rest in Power, My Dear Friend.”

However, some, such as Reid, were quick to criticize Sinema’s words. The Arizona Democrat has spoken out against removing the Senate’s legislative filibuster, which, given the current makeup of the upper chamber, almost guarantees that critical Democratic voting rights legislation would fail.

"Senator, John Lewis will be sorely missed. And if he was truly your close buddy, you wouldn't stand by and watch his life's work, voting rights and the Voting Rights Act, which he practically bled for, expire. Nonetheless, you've arrived…"

July 18, 2021 — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid

Mehdi Hasan, a fellow MSNBC host, slammed the Arizona congressman as well.

Hasan tweeted, “…says the woman who is still backing the filibuster that is preventing a voting rights law literally named after John Lewis.”

July 17, 2021 — Mehdi Hasan

