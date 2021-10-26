After Joe Manchin’s opposition, Bernie Sanders doubles down on Medicare expansion.

During the continuing negotiations on the Democrats’ spending package, Senator Bernie Sanders is emphasizing the importance of Medicare expansion.

Expanding dental and hearing care, as well as improvements to cut the cost of prescription pharmaceuticals, are things that the Vermont independent sees as must-haves in any final package, he told reporters Tuesday.

“It’s absurd that in the world’s wealthiest country, we have tens of millions of Americans, older Americans, who don’t have teeth in their mouths and are unable to digest the food they’re consuming,” Sanders said. “People who are deaf and unable to converse with their grandchildren due to a lack of hearing or hearing aids.” Sanders stated that the “bottom line” is that both clauses must be included in the multibillion-dollar package.

Senator Joe Manchin raised alarm about Medicare expansions just days before, citing forecasts that the program could be bankrupt by 2026.

“Before you consider expansion, you must first stabilize the situation. So it’s a worry if we’re not being economically prudent “CNN quoted Manchin as saying.

During conversations, Manchin and Sanders have fought several times. Last week, Manchin and Sanders met many times, getting to “know one other differently than ever before,” according to Manchin. “I hope I have his respect, and he has mine,” Manchin said at the Economic Club in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. “I understand who he is and where he’s coming from; I simply disagree with his approach, and he is aware of this.” The West Virginia Democrat is a crucial vote in the evenly divided Senate, as the Democrats can’t afford to lose his or Kyrsten Sinema’s backing if they want achieve reconcile President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” program.

Sinema is also said to have shot down a measure that would allow Medicare to negotiate and cut prescription costs.

Democrats have been working on the package for months, which would dramatically extend the country’s social safety net while also combating climate change.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had set a deadline of October 31 for sending the comprehensive package to Biden’s desk, but the party has yet to settle on a structure or price tag.

