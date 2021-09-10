After Joe Biden promised to “get them out of the way,” Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott retaliated.

Republican governors who have attempted to stop mask mandates have accused President Joe Biden of abusing his power and jeopardizing jobs by compelling some firms to require employees to undergo COVID shots.

Biden’s announcement, which requires vaccinations for employees at private companies with more than 100 employees, included explicit criticisms of some governors’ responses to COVID, which were generally interpreted as references to Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Texas’ Greg Abbott.

DeSantis has ordered that masks remain optional in schools and has filed an appeal of a circuit court judge’s decision allowing schools to impose mask mandates. Abbott also signed an executive order prohibiting schools from requiring students to wear masks.

On Thursday, Biden revealed plans to combat what he characterized as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” saying, “There are elected officials actively seeking to weaken the fight against COVID-19.” Approximately 80 million Americans have yet to receive the vaccine.

“While their governor fights a fight with them and even threatens their wages or jobs, local school authorities are trying to keep students safe amid a pandemic,” Biden added. “If they won’t help, if these governors won’t help us fight the pandemic, I’ll use my presidential power to remove them.”

DeSantis, who has pushed for immunizations as the best COVID-prevention tool in Florida, said he will fight Biden’s action.

He told a press conference, “How could we get to the stage in this country where you would want to have someone lose their job because of their choice about the vaccine or not?”

The vaccine requirement proposed by Biden is a direct attack on private companies.

I signed an Executive Order safeguarding Texans’ right to choose whether or not to receive the COVID vaccine, and I put it on the special session agenda.

Texas has already taken steps to prevent this power grab.

