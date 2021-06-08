After Jeff Bezos announced his plans to travel to space, the internet was flooded with memes and jokes. ‘The Divorced Guy’s Big Move’

After Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced that he and his brother, Mark Bezos, will be travelling to space on July 20, jokes and memes flooded Twitter on Monday. The trip will take place 15 days after Bezos leaves his position as CEO of Amazon.

Jeff and Mark Bezos will travel onboard a spacecraft designed by Jeff Bezos’ space travel business, Blue Origin. The flight will take 11 minutes and will take place 62 miles above the Earth’s surface. One of the six seats aboard the ship will also be auctioned off. Its offer is currently worth more than $2.8 million.

While some Twitter users offered admiration and support for his forthcoming journey, others made jokes about the CEO’s “true” motive for going to space, using his personal life and business issues as fodder.

“Finally, my wish came true,” wrote @EversoleMitch.

June 7, 2021 — Mitch Dean Eversole (@EversoleMitch)

“Don’t come back, @JeffBezos,” @mckelmer wrote. Elmer was just one of many people who wished Bezos would never return.

June 7, 2021 — MacKenzie Elmer (@mckelmer)

Comedian @PFTompkins wrote, “Now he will finally know what it is like to have no choice but to piss in a bag”. The comment was a reference to reports earlier this year that Amazon’s employees had to urinate inside of bottles in order to save time while working. Amazon initially rejected the accusations, only to subsequently confess that they are true.

June 7, 2021 — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins)

@SaysSimonson wrote, “Bezos launching himself into space on an experimental rocket is a big divorced guy move”. The joke alluded to Jeff Bezos’ impending divorce from his wife, which was revealed in January.

Bezos’ decision to fly himself into space on an experimental rocket is a bold step for a divorced man.

— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 7, 2021

Another user, @mbalazo, also riffed on the divorce, asking, "Hmm I wonder why the recently single Jeff Bezos is going to space???" He then attached a Google Image search.