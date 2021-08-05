After investigators determined that the suspect killed posed no threat, the officer was charged with assault.

According to the Associated Press, a Texas police officer has been charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon after fatally shooting a murder suspect earlier this year after investigators found the individual murdered posed no immediate threat.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Forest Hill Officer Logan Barr, 23, allegedly shot and killed Michael Lee Ross Jr., 32, who was standing as far as 20 feet away from police and wielding a knife.

Ross was armed only with a knife and was as far away as 20 feet in a creek, according to Texas Ranger Eisenhower Upshaw, who assessed that he posed no threat to the Forest Hill cops.

In the arrest warrant, Upshaw wrote, “Ross did not pose a reasonable and immediate threat of death or bodily injury to the officers or anyone when he was shot.”

After analyzing body camera footage from the cops on the scene, Upshaw issued the warrant. Ross was apparently facing Barr and a police sergeant with his hands down by his sides and the knife in his right hand when he was shot twice by Barr, according to the warrant.

Barr went to a report in a convenience store parking lot on June 9 and discovered a woman named Kieona Hall with stab wounds and Ross hiding in a creek near the parking lot, according to police. Hall was pronounced dead at the hospital later that day.

On the footage, Barr and another officer can be heard yelling at Ross to put down the knife. When a Forest Hill sergeant came on the scene, he began ordering Ross to put down his knife.

Forest Hill police stated the suspect tried to injure himself with the knife in a press release issued a few hours after the shooting.

According to the officer’s body camera video, Upshaw did not see Ross attempt to stab himself, according to the warrant. He further stated that the suspect made no verbal threats, did not raise the knife in a menacing manner toward the officers, did not attempt to climb the muddy embankment toward the officers, and did not attempt to flee.

