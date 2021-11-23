After ingesting fishing gear, Kolohe the Hawaiian Monk Seal succumbs to parasitic disease.

An endangered Hawaiian monk seal died after suffering a parasite condition for the past four weeks.

After being diagnosed with toxoplasmosis, the seal was admitted to The Marine Mammal Center’s Kailua-Kona center in mid-October and given the name Kolohe by volunteers and residents of the community. The parasite Toxoplasma gondii, which enters the environment through cat feces, causes this devastating disease.

Toxoplasmosis affects the brain, heart, lungs, muscles, and neurological system, causing them to stop working properly. Since 2001, Kolohe, also known as RW22, is at least the 15th Hawaiian monk seal to succumb to the sickness. He is only the second monk seal to live long enough to undergo treatment for the condition.

In a statement, Sophie Whoriskey of the Hawaiian Monk Seal Conservation at The Marine Mammal Center said, “Toxoplasmosis is a complicated and fatal disease that requires rigorous daily care and management for an infected Hawaiian monk seal like RW22.” “While we are all disappointed by this awful conclusion, we may take heart in the knowledge that the critical information learned about how this lethal disease affects monk seals will benefit future patients.” On October 4, a member of the public first observed Kolohe was in jeopardy. A fishing line, swivel, and lead sinker had been seen coming from his mouth. He appeared to be inert, floating for lengthy periods of time in the water.

Kolohe was picked up by NOAA Fisheries staff and taken to their evaluation center. He had ingested fishing gear, according to X-rays, and he had toxoplasmosis, according to blood testing. The NOAA stated that they were announcing his death with “heavy hearts.”

“Toxoplasmosis is the number one disease threat to the recovery of these endangered creatures,” said Angela Amlin, NOAA Fisheries’ Hawaiian Monk Seal Recovery Coordinator. “The more partners and local communities that can work together to address this issue, the better for monk seals and other endangered native species in Hawaii. We congratulate our Center partners on their outstanding accomplishments and are appreciative for their support and dedication to RW22 and the species.” One of the most common is the Hawaiian monk seal. This is a condensed version of the information.