After informing 8th graders, the teacher was fired. Vaccines are dangerous, yet Trump is still president.

Following global attention to an alleged politically heated and conspiracy-laden outburst, a history teacher was fired from a middle school.

According to the Ventura County Star, the Ventura Unified School District in Ventura, California, stated that the instructor, whose name has not been revealed, no longer works at Anacapa Middle School. Other officials, on the other hand, refused to comment on whether the instructor is still employed by the district as a whole.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the teacher’s controversies began after a seven-minute video clip of her reportedly spouting numerous conservative political conspiracies with an eighth-grade students surfaced.

Hunter Biden was accused of having child pornography on his laptop and engaging in sexual actions with a niece in the video, which was recorded in October. She is also accused of disparaging vaccination safety and telling her students that Donald Trump is still president.

“For example, Hunter Biden is doing business with China and Ukraine where he is funneling money illegally,” the teacher is said to have said in the video. “On his laptop, he also possessed child pornography. He was having sexual relations with one of his nieces.” She allegedly informed her students at another point in the recording: “If you have a baby in the hospital, they would not release it to you unless you have been vaccinated. This is a complete threat to power control.” The mother of the student who filmed the incident, Sarah Silikula, said she reported the teacher to the school after her son came home and told her about what he had heard.

“Why, exactly? Why is it necessary to say that in front of a classroom full of children? “According to CBS Los Angeles, Silikula stated of the incident.

She further detailed her son’s behavior “He was upset when he got in the car. ‘I’m never being vaccinated,’ he declared. I’m never going to get another shot of any type. ‘Did you know Donald Trump is still in office?'” Prior to the teacher’s current status, the Ventura Unified School District notified CBS Los Angeles that it did not condone the talk. The district also stated that it had conducted an investigation and was implementing a “progressive discipline procedure” that had been agreed upon with the teachers’ union.

Silikula received confirmation from the district superintendent that her son’s class would be included. This is a condensed version of the information.