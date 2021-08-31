After illegally forcing servers to share tips, a restaurant must pay $75K in back wages.

Authorities in South Carolina have ordered a restaurant to pay more than $75,000 in back wages to ten employees after they were improperly forced to divide their tips with the owner and management.

The U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release on Monday that an investigation into Sarku Hibachi Grill & Buffet in Surfside Beach found the restaurant required servers who were paid an hourly wage of $3 or less to share their tips with their employer and manager, which was a violation of federal labor laws.

As a result, the ten employees were paid less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, according to the agency.

For all hours worked, the restaurant must now return pooled tips and pay the servers the difference between their hourly salary and the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

The department’s Wage and Hour division was able to recover $75,953 in back wages for ten employees.

The restaurant also failed to keep track of the cooks’ working hours, according to the report.

“Restaurant employees are critical employees. They work hard for their tips and rely on them to pay their bills and feed their families, according to Jamie Benefiel, director of the agency’s Wage and Hour Division District in Columbia, South Carolina.

“Restaurant operators must recognize that it is prohibited to keep employees’ tips or to require employees to discuss tips with managers or supervisors.

“Any restaurant worker, manager, or owner who needs clarification on that topic, or has questions concerning tip and wage obligations, can call the US Department of Labor.”

The eatery has been approached for comment by this website.

South Carolina is one of just a few states without a state-mandated minimum wage.

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) requires employers to pay the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Employers can pay tipped employees as little as $2.13 per hour if their tips plus hourly salaries total $7.25 or more.

The federal minimum wage was increased to $7.25 per hour in 2009, but has not been increased since.

According to new data from the Department of Labor, only over 250,000 workers received the federal minimum wage in 2020, a decrease from the previous year. This is a condensed version of the information.