After Hurricane Ida knocked off power, hospital patients were forced to breathe by hand.

Hurricane Ida’s devastation extends far beyond the ripped-apart roofs, enormous flooding, and life-threatening winds and storm surge. It’s taken to a medical facility.

Parts of Louisiana’s medical institutions have been affected by the destructive Category 4 storm that has been tearing apart the state all day Sunday and into the night. First, a hospital in Galliano had a section of its roof torn off.

Now, a hospital in Thibodaux has lost electricity and some of its emergency generators have stopped operating. Thibodaux Regional Health System employees had to relocate patients to a different floor. Patients on ventilators received emergency assistance from nurses and doctors who utilized some old-school, help-them-breathe-by-bag techniques.

The patients were transferred from the critical care unit (ICU) to the post-anesthesia unit, which was one floor above them, but they had to use the stairwell to get there. During a Category 4 hurricane, this entailed doctors and nurses helping to get air into their patients while moving up a flight of stairs.

According to Nola.com, patients were relocated when Hurricane Ida damaged one generator. The state’s chief health officer, Dr. Joe Kanter. All other generators at the hospital, according to Kanter, are operational.

All generators, according to Thibodaux RHS officials, are now operational.

“We are constantly watching the situation due to the unknown implications that the storm may still have,” the staff warned. “We continue to maintain a secure environment for our patients and employees.”

The hurricane, which landed near Port Fourchon with 150 mph gusts on Sunday, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina hitting the Gulf Coast, wreaked havoc on LaFourche Parish in Louisiana. During the storm, the entire parish’s 9-1-1 system went down, in addition to the hospital’s power outage.

Hurricane Ida swept inland as a Category 4 storm for about five hours before weakening to Category 3 status with gusts of 125 mph.

On Sunday night, the hurricane was still moving through south Louisiana. At 10 p.m. CT, the winds were still gusting to 105 mph as Ida slammed into a course just west of New Orleans, but strong enough to provide heavy rain. This is a condensed version of the information.