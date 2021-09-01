After Hurricane Ida, a video shows a cow wedged in a tree being rescued with a chainsaw.

This week, rescuers battled to save a cow that had become entangled in a tree as a result of Hurricane Ida.

Two government personnel are seen struggling to bring the beast down in video shared to social media by the St. Bernard Parish Twitter feed in Louisiana.

The video shows one of the two workmen cutting away the branches that surround the trapped animal with a chainsaw.

Another worker stands nearby, drenched to the waist.

“Louis Pomes and Parish Government employees Tyler Acosta, David Palmer, and Roy Ragan, Sr. rescue a cow lodged in a tree following Hurricane Ida in Florissant,” the post states.

The film is cut short before the cow can be freed, so it’s unclear what happened to her after the recording.

St. Bernard Parish has been contacted for more information.

On Twitter, one user congratulated the government officials for assisting in the animal’s release, while another commented, “Glad he’s receiving help!”

According to NBC, Hurricane Ida, which reached the United States this week and killed at least six people, including two electrical technicians who were assisting in the repair of a power grid failure in Alabama, has been particularly hard on Louisiana.

Hundreds of thousands, notably in Louisiana, have been left without power as a result of the storm.

Entergy, the state-owned energy firm, said in a tweet on Tuesday that a comprehensive evaluation of the damage may take “many days,” though it said it had restored electricity to roughly 64,000 people a few hours later.

According to The New York Times, state governor John Bel Edwards warned citizens who had already evacuated the state not to return yet, adding, “Many of the life-supporting infrastructure aspects are not present, they’re not running right now.”

Meanwhile, Grand Isle police chief Scooter Resweber told the Associated Press that the hurricane was “the worst” he’d ever seen.

“I’ve been through past hurricanes—Hurricane Isaac, Katrina, Gustav, and Ike—and this is nothing like them,” he said.

As a result of the heat, ice and water distribution points will be put up across the city of New Orleans.

As a result of the heat, ice and water distribution points will be put up across the city of New Orleans.