After Hurricane Ida, 56% of New Orleans gas stations were out of gas.

According to the website GasBuddy.com, ten days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in the United States and blew through New Orleans, around 56 percent of petrol stations in the city had no gasoline. Nearly half of Baton Rouge’s gas outlets, or 48%, were also closed on Wednesday.

During a press conference last week, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that two-thirds of the state’s oil refineries, or eight in all, had ceased producing gas as a result of the hurricane. He advised citizens to be patient until production could return to pre-hurricane levels.

“There will be gas stations without gas, and people will have to wait in line for a long time to acquire petrol,” he predicted.

In addition to the gas shortages, technicians are still working to resolve extensive power and water disruptions. While New Orleans has made progress in restoring power, hundreds of thousands of people beyond the city limits remain without electricity or running water.

On August 29, Hurricane Ida crashed into the Louisiana coast with 150 mph winds, knocking out electricity to more than a million people statewide. New Orleans Police and Mayor LaToya Cantrell enforced a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. two days later, citing theft and other minor crimes. They canceled the order on Wednesday morning, but the police department said it will maintain “enhanced and concentrated patrols around the city” in a statement.

Meanwhile, according to state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, 250,000 kids were absent from school. Prior to Ida, schools across Louisiana had remained open despite extensive occurrences of COVID-19, though all interior sites were required to wear masks.

Brumley stated, “We need to get those kids back with us as quickly as possible.”

In New Orleans, School Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. stressed that while damage to schools appeared to be minor, power to all buildings must be restored, and teachers, staff, and families must return to the city.

“Our children, now more than ever, stand to benefit from the security that structured and normal daily learning can provide,” Lewis said in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.