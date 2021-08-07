After hoping for $2K from a GoFundMe plea, a desperate mother facing eviction raises over $230K.

After not getting a single donation for a month, a Las Vegas mother facing eviction received more than $230,000 via a GoFundMe campaign asking for $2,000.

On July 14, Dasha Perltrece Kelly set up a GoFundMe for herself and her three girls. She stated in the GoFundMe description that they owed $1,900 in rent, not counting utilities. She claimed that she could pay her bills by pawning stuff, but that being homeless was too hot.

“Before the pandemic arrived, we were doing quite well. “Right now, we’re in pain,” she wrote.

CNN ran a piece about Kelly a month after the GoFundMe was launched, motivating over 4,000 people to donate. She said in a GoFundMe update that she started the campaign out of desperation and that receiving so much support was an honor.

Before starting the campaign, she attempted “nearly everything” to make money while caring for her family, she stated.

She commented, “Thank you for all your tremendous support and good words.” “We were completely unprepared for such a response. This family will always be blessed.”

She said that her rent had been paid until the end of the lease, that she could furnish her home, and that they could afford to buy a car, allowing her to return to work. She’s also opening accounts for each of her three daughters, ages five, six, and eight. They’ll get new clothes, shoes, and a couple of toys.

She wrote, “Never would I want young girls to struggle and be judged like I did.”

She also stated that she will “pay it forward” by donating a portion of the funds to charity and aiding another family in need.

“We will be eternally grateful,” she wrote.

Kelly lost her job as a card dealer when the COVID-19 outbreak prompted casinos to close, according to CNN. She’s worked part-time jobs since then, and she’s been donating blood plasma for $100 to help feed her children.

“I just want to say thank you so much to everyone,” she told CNN host Erin Burnett. “I’m just grateful. I value each and every one of you.”

Kelly was contacted for additional comment by this website, but no response was received at the time of publication.

