After his wife’s death from COVID, a Maine legislator who fought mask rules resigns.

Chris Johansen, a state representative from Maine who has defied pandemic regulations, has resigned from his office since his wife died of COVID-19 and he has to tend to their farm.

Cindy Johansen, his wife, died in July after catching the coronavirus. Her death hasn’t changed his mind about vaccines or mask laws, which he has derided, but he did tell House Speaker Ryan Fecteau that her “dedication” to the farm allowed him to participate in the Legislature, which is a luxury he no longer has.

Johansen reaffirmed his objection to pandemic limitations, calling his departure a “tough decision.” In a November 19 letter to Fecteau, he expressed his belief that “much work remains to be done to reverse the rise of state authority that we have observed these past two years.” He went on to say that representing Aroostook County residents during the pandemic was a “distinguished honor” since he was a “voice of opposition to unrestrained emergency authorities.” When Johansen and six other lawmakers entered Maine’s Statehouse sans masks in May, they were confronted by police. For breaching the rule, they were removed of their committee responsibilities, although this did little to soften his stance.

Johansen went to an anti-vaccine rally after his wife died. Governor Janet Mills’ order that all health-care employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 drew over 400 people to the Statehouse to protest. In April 2020, he also organized a protest in front of Mills’ home, demanding that she reopen the state’s economy.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Cindy, who had asthma, claimed on Facebook that she had COVID-19, stating that she had passed out on the garage floor and that her “legs were like rubber.” Cindy had been hospitalized, according to her husband, who said physicians were checking to see if she could breathe on her own when they removed a ventilator in an August Facebook post.

After a few days, he wrote on Facebook that “it was all horrible news today” and that his wife had “suffered numerous big setbacks.” Although he never acknowledged that she died of COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the Maine Republican Party did.

Johansen expressed his desire to finish in a Facebook post before to his departure. This is a condensed version of the information.