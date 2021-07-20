After his trip to space, Jeff Bezos expresses gratitude to Amazon employees and customers, saying, “You Guys Paid for Everything.”

On Tuesday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos thanked his employees for effectively paying for his journey to space.

Bezos is the second billionaire to launch his own spacecraft in less than a week. The Amazon CEO and his fellow astronauts, which included his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old pilot Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemon, went to a height of 351,210 feet aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

After a successful 10-minute flight, Bezos declared it the “greatest day ever” as he touched down in the desert of West Texas. At a height of 66.52 miles, the New Shepard flew past the Kármán Line, which is widely referred to as the altitude at which outer space begins.

Later in the day, during a press conference, the Amazon founder thanked his employees and customers for their support of the cause.

“I want to thank every Amazon employee and customer because you guys paid for everything,” Bezos stated, drawing laughter from the audience.

“So, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you He said, “It’s very appreciated.”

The Amazon founder also complimented the aircraft’s engineers, trainers, and builders, as well as the inhabitants of Van Horn, Texas, where Blue Origin is based.

In July, Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon, passing the $1.7 trillion corporation over to Andy Jassy. Bezos said he expected to dedicate more time to side initiatives, like as space exploration and overseeing The Washington Post, in a blog post announcing the shift in leadership.

Bezos contributed $200 million to the National Air and Space Museum last week. The gift is the Smithsonian’s largest in its history.

Bezos also remained Amazon’s largest stakeholder, with a $180 billion stake, and assumed the post of executive chairman.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Bezos claimed his expectations for the space voyage were “high and massively exceeded.”

On stage with Bezos were his fellow astronauts. Funk was the youngest graduate of the Woman in Space program in 1961, making him the oldest person to ever fly to space. The women were put through the same examinations as NASA’s Mercury 7 male astronauts, but they were never given the chance to fly into space.

Funk. This is a condensed version of the information.