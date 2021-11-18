After his previous force refused to accept him, police saved K9 from euthanasia.

After it was determined that a K9 would require kidney surgery, the City of Spring Hill Police Department in Kansas saved him from euthanasia.

Mixed Belgian Malinois/Shepherd Loki was purchased from a kennel in Pennsylvania by the Olathe Police Department with the intention of becoming their newest police force dog.

However, a medical checkup revealed that two-year-old Loki had an undeveloped kidney that would require removal in the near future.

The kennel offered Olathe Police a substitute dog free of charge, but warned them that Loki would be euthanized upon his return.

The Spring Hill Police Department was called in to help. Loki was adopted to replace the department’s current K9, Niko, who is retiring at the end of the year.

“Loki was entirely free for us.” Fortunately, we were able to secure him for free. They weren’t out of anything at the previous agency because they were able to basically finish a warranty. Officer Lance Wipf, a K9 handler, told Fox 4 that they were able to receive a replacement dog at no cost as well.

Loki will be paired with Wipf, an accomplished handler.

Despite having his kidney removed, Loki is still healthy enough to work, according to veterinarians, and will be able to do so even after the procedure.

Loki has been trained to sniff out and apprehend individuals as well as detect substances like heroin, methamphetamines, and cocaine. Today, November 18, he will be pinned at the city council meeting.

“He’s always willing to work.” He’s always on the move. He’s desperate to leave. “He wants to discover anything so he can earn his reward, so he can grab his toy and play,” Wipf added.

“Even though we haven’t done much work on the street yet, knowing that he was given another chance and is getting to perform what he was bred and trained to do is tremendously fulfilling.”

“There’s no better feeling than knowing he’ll be able to continue on and live a wonderful life, whether it’s in police work or simply being a dog.”

