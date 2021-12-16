After his own texts were exposed, Sean Hannity wants Liz Cheney’s private messages revealed.

After she revealed that he messaged Donald Trump’s chief of staff during the Capitol rioting, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity has repeatedly called for Rep. Liz Cheney’s private communications to be made public.

During a hearing, Cheney, who is vice head of the House select committee examining the events of January 6, said that during the storming of the Capitol, Hannity and other Fox News personalities texted Mark Meadows in an attempt to encourage the then-president to call for a halt to the violence.

“Will he be able to make a statement?” To Meadows, Hannity responded, “Ask people to leave the Capitol.”

During his broadcast on Tuesday night, Hannity claimed that Cheney and other members of her family had “begged and begged and begged” Trump to pardon Scooter Libby, citing unnamed sources.

When Rep. Cheney’s father, Dick Cheney, was vice president, Libby was his chief of staff. In 2007, he was found guilty of perjury for his role in the case of CIA officer Valerie Plame. In 2018, Trump granted Libby a pardon.

During a conversation with Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican who also texted Meadows on January 6, and Lara Trump, a TV producer and the former president’s daughter-in-law, Hannity repeated his assertion on his Wednesday night show.

“I’d like to see all of the Cheney family’s messages, emails, transcripts, phone calls, kissing Donald Trump’s a** to win a pardon for Scooter Libby—and what happened after that?” he added. Perhaps she might make that public in the interest of making public other people’s private messages.” During Monday’s committee hearing, Cheney said that Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade, as well as Donald Trump Jr., had messaged Meadows during the January 6 attack.

The messages sent to Meadows proved there was “no doubt” the White House understood exactly what was going on at the Capitol on January 6, and Trump “refused to act when action by our president was required” for more than three hours, according to Cheney.

Hannity described it as a “weak attempt to malign” him and Trump on Tuesday’s show. “According to my sources, this is just a few years after Liz and her family begged,” the host said about Libby and the Cheneys. This is a condensed version of the information.