After his lawyer stated that he disavows conspiracy, Qanon Shaman pleads guilty in the Capitol Riot Case.

As part of a plea deal, the rioter dubbed the “QAnon Shaman” in the aftermath of the deadly January 6 attack on the United States Capitol pled guilty on Friday to one charge of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Jacob Chansley, 33, wore an animal leather headgear with horns and carried a spear with an American flag affixed during the insurgency. Images of his actions in the Capitol during the attack rapidly went popular online, and his face was painted red, white, and blue.

The defendant’s attorney, Albert Watkins, informed This website in an emailed statement the day before Chansley entered his guilty plea that his client had disavowed the QAnon conspiracy theory.

“Mr. Chansley, a long-time declared and practicing Shaman, has disowned the ‘Q’ originally allocated to him and demands that the letter ‘Q’ not be used in any future references to him,” Watkins added.

Chansley had gone through a process over the preceding several months that included “pain, depression, solitary confinement, reflection, identification of mental health vulnerabilities, and a coming to terms with the need for greater self-work,” according to the attorney.

“Mr. Chansley has been held in solitary confinement for eight months, [for]22 to 23 hours every day. The government and the court now understand the mental health issues at play, thanks to the psych evaluation and the acquisition of 2006 military records,” Watkins told This website in an email on Friday.

He went on to say, “In actuality, any health specialist will concur that solitary confinement for the psychologically vulnerable is nothing short of torture.” In a 2020 report, a UN special rapporteur concluded that extended solitary confinement in US prisons amounts to “psychological torture.”

Chansley expressed gratitude to the judge during his Friday plea appearance, according to The Daily Beast. “I am grateful to the court for allowing me and my mental weaknesses to be evaluated,” he stated.

Chansley thanked the judge, “God bless you and thank you for all you do for our country.”

Chansley was first charged with six counts that could have landed him in prison for over three decades. His guilty plea is expected to result in his serving far less time in prison.

Over 600 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol disturbance on January 6. Former President Donald Trump’s dishonest statements energised the mob that attacked the parliamentary building. This is a condensed version of the information.