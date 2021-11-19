After his gun accidentally discharges and he shoots himself, a deer hunter has his leg amputated.

After his firearm inadvertently fired into his left thigh during a deer hunting expedition, Mike Hendrickson underwent surgery to have a portion of his leg amputated.

Hendrickson was ascending a tree stand on November 12 when his rifle discharged, knocking him to the ground. He was taken to the hospital, where he later decided to amputate a portion of his leg when physicians were unable to locate a pulse in his foot.

According to a GoFundMe page, doctors decided that amputation was the best option after discovering some “extremely worrying areas” in his leg. He had his first surgery on Monday, and the fundraiser’s creator, Matt Pederson, stated in an update that “everything went smoothly.” Hendrickson has had two more procedures to shape and shut the residual limb since Monday’s initial surgery, and Pederson wrote in an update on Thursday that he was in “severe” discomfort.

Pederson claimed that he started the fundraising to help his brother-in-law, Hendrickson, with the unexpected financial load that comes with losing a limb. He stated that Hendrickson will most certainly require weeks of hospitalization and rehabilitation, and that helping to cover the bills will allow him to concentrate on getting better.

“Mike has always been the type of person who will drop everything to aid a friend, family member, or complete stranger. Our family wishes to give back to Mike in the same way that he has given to us “Pederson penned an essay.

Several donors to the fundraiser shared similar feelings, describing Hendrickson as a “genuine,” “kind,” and “wonderful” individual.

The rifle deer hunting season in Minnesota runs from November 6 to November 28, while muzzleloader hunters can shoot deer until December 12 if they use a muzzleloader. Hendrickson was out hunting with his nephew at the time of the incident. While Hendrickson applied a tourniquet to restrict his blood loss, Pederson credited his nephew with getting help.

Hendrickson had to have an unscheduled surgery the day after the shooting because physicians were concerned about leaking from the bone. Hendrickson couldn't feel or move his leg or foot at the moment. According to Pederson, despite the fact that the surgery went well and there were no "surprise findings," there were still concerns about clots, which necessitated the arrival of a vascular team.