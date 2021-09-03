After hidden cameras were discovered in the women’s bathroom, a church parishioner was arrested.

A member was arrested when hidden cameras were discovered in the women’s facilities of a church in California.

Stephen Ramirez, 32, is suspected of putting two recording devices in the female facilities of the L.A. Pentecostal Church, located at 8300 Eastern Avenue in Bell Gardens.

According to the Bell Gardens Police Department, officers were summoned to the church on Sunday, August 29 when workers discovered the cameras.

Detectives revealed that many toddlers ranging in age from 5 to 16 years old, as well as several adult women, were videotaped using the facilities after reviewing camera evidence.

The suspect handed himself up after being encouraged by church officials shortly after the report was filed, according to police.

The suspect was escorted to the Bell Gardens Police Department lobby on August 31, where he was detained.

Ramirez has been charged with invasion of privacy and indecent behavior.

Individuals in the church were thanked in a statement by Bell Gardens Police Chief Scott Fairfield for their assistance in the investigation and for assisting authorities in identifying and apprehending the culprit.

Fairfield continued, “I am confident that the Church leaders’ quick response protected other members of our community from this individual.”

The L.A. Pentecostal Church was contacted for comment.

In August, a pastor from a Las Vegas church was arrested on many counts of lewdness, including lewdness against children.

Fermin Rangel-Ramos, 52, the presiding pastor of the Iglesia Centro Cristiano Bethel church in the 3600 block of Vegas Drive, was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) on August 11.

According to a police investigation, the suspect had been approached by scores of church members about the claims, prompting him to leave the church.

A church gathering in April drew around 60 individuals, and 11 women and girls ranging in age from 15 to 23 accused Rangel-Ramos of sexual abuse.

While welcoming a woman, the 52-year-old is accused of repeatedly groping her breast. He is also accused of attempting to kiss a girl he was driving before telling her not to tell her parents about the incident.

