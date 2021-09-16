After her viral tweet, Nicki Minaj claims the White House invited her to discuss COVID.

Nicki Minaj stated on Monday that she has been called to the White House to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, following her contentious tweets about coronavirus vaccines and their widely debated negative effects.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t receive the vaccine bc his pal got it & became impotent,” the singer said Monday evening after bemoaning the Met Gala’s vaccine requirement on Twitter. His testicles swelled up. His friend was set to marry in a few weeks, but the girl decided to call off the wedding. So just pray about it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision rather than feeling pressured.”

The White House has invited me, and I believe it is a positive step forward. Yes, I’ll be there. I’ll be dressed in full Legally Blonde regalia, so they’ll know I’m serious. I’m going to ask questions on behalf of the people who have been mocked for being human. Day 3 of #BallGate https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3

September 15, 2021 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)

Her accusations have been widely challenged and ridiculed since then, but Minaj has stood firm in her defense, even claiming that her cousin’s buddy is available for interviews for the proper price.

