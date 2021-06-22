After her son leaves her in a hot car for 8 hours, an elderly woman dies.

A Nevada man is unlikely to serve any time in prison after his elderly mother died after he left her in a hot car for almost 8 hours.

According to a police report acquired by News 4 in Reno from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Edward Sibley and his 81-year-old mother were homeless in Reno, Nevada, in the summer of 2020, and were living in motels and their car.

Sibley left their automobile around 7:30 a.m. on July 14 last year to go to work, leaving his mother in the vehicle outside his workplace. He told authorities that he paid his mother a visit at lunchtime, giving her a burrito, and that she appeared to be in good health when he saw her.

Sibley had left the automobile in the sun on a day when the temperature hit 96 degrees because he couldn’t find a parking spot that would have kept it in the shade.

He told cops he left the keys with his mother, who was dressed in a T-shirt and a diaper, so she could switch on the air conditioning if she got too hot.

Sibley’s mother, on the other hand, had “no cell phone, was unable to walk, unable to drive,” according to the police report. and unable to find shelter from the sun and heat.”

Two colleagues at Sibley’s workplace saw that his mother was “drooling and unresponsive” in the car at 3:30 a.m., and she was transferred to a local hospital, where she died later that day.

Her core body temperature was 106 degrees when she was evaluated by responding emergency personnel, according to the police report. She appeared to have died from significant heat stroke, according to the police investigation.

A Chihuahua who was also in the car survived the event and was brought into police custody before being put back into Sibley’s care.

Following his mother’s death, police charged him with elder abuse, but Michelle Bays, a spokeswoman for the Washoe County District Attorney’s office, informed News 4 that the case has since been downgraded from a felony.

“When it first came in, it was charged as a felony.” It was unfortunate, but tragedy, after further investigation and the revelation of many of the circumstances. This is a condensed version of the information.