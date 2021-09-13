After her own baby shower, a pregnant woman was shot and killed while attempting to break up a fight.

According to WPIX, a pregnant mother was shot and killed after attending her own baby shower on Sunday.

Shanice Young, 31, had apparently been attempting to break up a quarrel between two males outside her building in Manhattan’s Harlem area when she was fatally shot in the face.

According to sources who talked to WPIX, the fight that Young sought to break up was believed to be between her current partner and her former. The shower was not attended by the ex-boyfriend.

At this moment, no information on the suspected shooter has been given by the New York City Police Department. According to a report from The New York Daily News, the shooter accosted Young and her boyfriend prior to the fight commencing, which quoted a source who said the shooter confronted them before the fight started.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a 31-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the head, unconscious and unresponsive in front of 300 West 128 Street,” the NYPD said in a statement to This website. “The female was brought to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem by EMS, where she was declared dead. At this moment, no arrests have been made. The investigation is still underway.”

Young, who had already given birth to four children, was expecting her fifth. According to People, she was believed to be eight months pregnant at the time of her death. During least two of her children were spotted at the gathering.

According to the Daily News, the shooter approached Young and her boyfriend as they were taking gifts inside their building after getting out of the shower.

The altercation finally intensified and spilled out into the street, where Young attempted to mediate the situation in vain.

As soon as Young was shot, the shooter bolted. At this moment, it’s unclear if the gunman intended to shoot her or if the gun unintentionally discharged in the midst of the chaos.

