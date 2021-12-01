After her hilarious pumpkin pie fail went viral, the internet roasted her.

On Thanksgiving Day, a woman named Sharon Weiss posted the epic fail to Marie Callender’s official Facebook page, writing: “Thanks Marie Calendar [sic]for ruining Thanksgiving dessert.” A snapshot of a severely burned pumpkin pie is attached to the post.

The post has received over 17,000 shares and 22,000 comments so far.

Marie Callender’s responded the next day, writing, “Hi Sharon. Thank you for your contribution. We’re so sorry to hear that our Pumpkin Pie disappointed you this year. We’d like to speak with you so that we may learn more and assist you.” Many commenters were shocked by the company’s response and asked Marie Callender’s not to apologize for an error that was clearly not the company’s fault.

“Don’t even think about apologizing. “It’s not your fault Sharon got tanked and turned her oven into hellfire,” Heather wrote.

“Don’t you dare!” Renee said. “You made no mistakes!” Weiss isn’t the first person to burn a Marie Callender’s pie, however. A couple of the company’s customers claimed to have had similar experiences in their online product reviews.

Boboknows, a one-star reviewer, commented, “Baking directions faulty.” “I followed the package directions to the letter. The top turned revealed to be scorched. Even after peeling off the charred top, the pie flavor wasn’t great.” “I prepared this pie, and when I pulled it out of the oven, it was scorched. I’m not sure how it got burned. I followed the directions on the box, which said to bake it for 70-80 minutes.” It was charred after only 73 minutes in the oven. In his review, Gregory stated, “They need to modify the baking instructions on the box. Very unhappy with this pie.”

“I followed the guidelines and the pie shell is black, as is the top of the pie,” Jackie27 remarked. I was no longer able to cook it.” Despite this, Facebook users couldn’t stop laughing at Weiss for not only burning the dessert but also having the audacity to criticize the firm.

