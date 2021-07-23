After her father died, a woman regrets that her family did not receive COVID vaccinations.

A woman from Jacksonville, Florida, expressed regret that she and her family had not received COVID-19 vaccinations, telling a television network that her father had died from the disease.

Amanda Beinborn and her family wanted to learn more about vaccines before deciding whether or not to get one. However, the 20-year-old tested positive in June before she could learn more, and her family members swiftly followed suit.

Beinborn told News4Jax she was unwell for four days before her parents and brother got sick as well. Dennis Beinborn, 55, was taken to the ICU on July 3 and died on July 19 from the condition, according to her.

“A lot of people believe that something like this will never happen to them. Amanda Beinborn told News4Jax, “I basically felt the same way.”

Meanwhile, her 30-year-old brother was admitted to the hospital but was later released and is still on oxygen at home. She claims her mother will be released from the ICU in a few days.

According to First Coast News, Amanda Beinborn said, “No one should have to go through this.” “It could have been avoided if we had taken better precautions.”

She added of the vaccination, “It’s absolutely something we’re going to want to acquire.”

With the contagious Delta strain sweeping the country, more anecdotal experiences are emerging from folks who wish they had had the vaccine.

Caia Morris Cooper, Angela Morris’s 13-year-old daughter, was put on a ventilator at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where she is fighting for her life.

She had been against immunizations for herself and her kid, believing that wearing masks and remaining at home would suffice.

She now wishes she could go back in time. “It’s a horrible situation. “I just want folks to get their kids their shots,” Morris told CBS station THV 11. “I wish I would have made better decisions for her.”

“It’s a lot better than the one we’re on right now,” she continued.

COVID cases have increased by 140 percent across the country in the last year in Arkansas and Florida, among the states hardest afflicted by the Delta form. This is a condensed version of the information.