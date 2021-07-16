After her daughter was hospitalized with COVID, an Arkansas mother is pleading with teenagers to get vaccinated.

As her 13-year-old daughter fights for her life at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, an Arkansas mother is pleading with teenagers to get their COVID-19 immunizations.

Angela Morris, citing misinformation, decided against immunizations for herself and her daughter, Caia Morris Cooper. Caia, however, remains very unwell after getting the virus and being admitted to a pediatric hospital for 14 days. She can only breathe with the assistance of a ventilator.

“It’s a horrible situation. Morris told KTHV on Wednesday, “I wish I would’ve made better decisions for her.”

“All I ask is that people get their children’s vaccines. It’s only a matter of getting the shot. She continued, “It’s a far better route than the one we’re on now.”

According to KTHV, Caia is one of three patients on a ventilator at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and one of seven fighting COVID-19.

According to Marcy Doderer, president and CEO of Arkansas Children’s Hospital, health officials expect more children to be admitted to hospitals.

“Because the Delta form of COVID-19 spreads more rapidly than earlier strains and because children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, we fully expect to see more children become ill with it. The Delta form is resistant to COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Doderer.

Because the highly transmissible Delta version of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain, she recommended youths who qualify for a COVID vaccine to receive it.

“The greatest way we can protect Arkansas children from the COVID-19 Delta variant is to vaccinate eligible tweens, teenagers, and adults as soon as possible,” she added.

Morris said that she and Caia would have been immune to COVID-19 since Caia stayed at home most days and Morris used a mask whenever she went out.

Morris stated, “I honestly assumed she was going to be protected.” “I had a false sense of comfort that it was simply the flu and nothing to worry about. Obviously, it is and has always been that serious. I can see now.”

Every child admitted to the hospital this month, according to Doderer, was either too young or hadn’t yet been vaccinated, implying that some of the hospitalizations may have been avoided if eligible teenagers had received their vaccinations.

“Every child who was discharged from the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. This is a condensed version of the information.