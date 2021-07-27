After her credit card is declined, a woman brutally attacks and destroys the owners of a beauty shop.

After her prepaid debit card was refused, a lady attacked two Cleveland beauty salon owners last Friday.

The incident at Chic Plus Beauty Supply was captured on video by WJW-TV, Cleveland’s Fox affiliate.

The woman, who has not been recognized, was shown on security camera striking a male owner and dragging a female owner from behind the counter by her hair. She also smashed displays and counters.

A separate video captured the chat that preceded the heinous attack.

“Could I possibly have my belongings? In the video, she says, “I’m going to leave and get out of your hair.” “You’ll never see me again,” says the narrator.

She also stated that she was “not belligerent.”

“All I want to do is get my things,” she explained.

The male proprietor informs her that her credit card has been refused.

He stated, “It is not cleared.” “I am unable to provide you with anything since it has not been cleared.”

This website’s call to Chic Plus Beauty Supply went unanswered, and a voicemail left on Tuesday afternoon was not returned. A phone call and an email sent to the Cleveland Police Department went unanswered.

In an interview with WJW, the owners’ son, David Jo, said he couldn’t even complete watching the video.

“Watching your patents get dragged around the store that you worked so hard for…

Obviously, I couldn’t finish watching the video,” he explained.

His parents told him “quite explicitly” that she couldn’t leave with any things since her credit card had been denied.

He remarked, “That appeared to set her off.”

His mother “had bruises all over her body” and “her hair has been torn out,” according to him. Following the attack, his father’s mouth was “all bloodied up.”

He told WJW that watching the footage made him feel helpless.

He remarked, “I don’t think anyone expects their parents to be viciously attacked like that.” “It’s difficult, and I felt helpless.”

The proprietors, according to WJW, are from South Korea but have lived in Cleveland for 25 years. According to the station, the woman will be charged with assault and vandalism.

Police also told the station that they are looking into whether the attack was a hate crime. In the last year, hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased dramatically. According to a Pew Research Center poll, the number is 81. This is a condensed version of the information.