After her appearance on ‘Shark Tank,’ a woman shares the misogynistic comments she received about her outfit.

A TikTok user recently went viral after sharing a torrent of nasty remarks she received regarding the dress she wore on the reality show Shark Tank.

Sabeena Ladha, also known as @eatdeux on TikTok, stated in a video posted on Thursday that she began receiving misogynistic remarks and reading headlines criticizing the outfit she chose to wear after her episode of Shark Tank aired. On TikTok, her video has received over 430,000 views and 37,000 likes.

The text on the video said, “When you air on Shark Tank and find misogyny in business is ALIVE and kickingin!”

Shark Tank, an ABC reality show, involves a panel of investors who are presented various business concepts on a weekly basis. Ladha presented her vegan cookie dough firm, Eat Deux, on her episode.

Robert Herjavec, one of the investors, gave Ladha $300,000 in exchange for 15% of her company’s shares. He also complimented her on being one of the “most amazing entrepreneurs that has ever walked that carpet.” When Ladha continued to haggle with Herjavec at the end of the pitch, Herjavec pulled out of the first deal. Despite being told that she was one of the most outstanding people to have appeared on the show, Ladha received the most of her criticism for her appearance and demeanor rather than her pitch and qualifications.

“Silly me!” said Ladha’s TikTok caption. “I should’ve realized my office was in the kitchen, not the boardroom!” The “broken rung,” a widespread corporate occurrence, attempts to explain why women still have to battle harder to advance in their careers. According to a new survey from Women in the Workplace, only roughly 86 women get promoted to manager for every 100 men.

According to the survey, “women are more likely than men to have their competence questioned and their authority attacked.” “Women of color and other women who have traditionally been oppressed are more vulnerable to disrespectful and ‘othering’ behavior.” Ladha highlighted numerous articles and comments she saw on what she wore on the Shark Tank episode in the video.

"DEUX Cookie Dough Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank in a Hot Pink Short Set and Kitten Heels," read one.