After her 9-year-old son was fatally shot by a toddler, his mother is facing charges of neglect.

After her 9-year-old son was accidently shot dead by his toddler sister, a Mississippi woman is facing accusations of abuse.

On Wednesday, June 2, Ashton Walden was shot in the 100 block of Hargon Street in Canton. Canton Police Chief Otha Brown claimed he died the next day in the hospital.

Walden’s mother and boyfriend, according to WAPT, had left him, his 10-year-old brother, and his 2-year-old sister inside the car while she went to see a friend. According to reports, the boy’s sister discovered a revolver under a seat in the vehicle and shot him in the head.

