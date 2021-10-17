After hearing a female’s mating call, a sleeping male elk wakes up.

Love, or at the very least procreation, is in the air, especially among animals. The Rocky Mountain Elk’s mating season is currently in full swing. Males build harems of multiple females from mid-September until mid-October.

When nature calls, it gets an answer, as the video shows.

A huge elk with gigantic antlers is seen lounging beneath a tree and grazing on grass in the footage. Then it hears a noise that is attributed to a rutting female by the US National Park Service. The male elk’s eyes widen, his head and ears perk up, and he gives a loud yell in response.

The National Park Service posted the video online with the caption: “The Rocky Mountain elk mates in the fall.” Bulls (adult male elk) are frequently seen in the Village at Grand Canyon, creating harems (groups of females) and competing with other males.

“Bull elk bugle to attract mates, advertise themselves to nearby bulls, or keep track of their harem. This time of year, elk are very aggressive, so keeping a safe distance is helpful to both you and the elk! Take a minute out of your day to see this elk do the same!” Rocky Mountain elk are a subspecies of elk found mostly in North America’s Rocky Mountains. They run from the far north of Western Canada to the southwest of the United States.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, male Rocky Mountain elks have the biggest antlers of all elks. The deer family’s largest species is the elk. They are also one of North America’s largest land mammals. Only males have antlers, which they shed each year and replace with a new set. The antlers of a mature bull can weigh up to 40 pounds.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, there are now 74,000 Rocky Mountain Elk in the state. After localized herds nearly went extinct, the animal was reintroduced to Colorado in 1913.

Today, there are approximately 1 million elk in North America, which is only 10% of the entire number that existed previous to European emigration.

Calves are typically born from late May to early June.