After having 49 cents deducted from his wages, a train driver sues his employer for $19,000.

A train driver in Japan is suing his employer for nearly $20,000 after he was punished less than 50 cents in pay for causing a little delay in the country’s well-known rail system.

According to Soranews24, the man’s pay were reduced by 56 yen ($0.49) after a mix-up on June 18, 2020, caused a one-minute delay in operations.

According to the Japanese news site, the employee, who was not identified, was due to drive an empty train to Okayama station in the country’s southern region that morning. He arrived on the wrong platform, though, and had to wait to take over from the previous driver.

The transfer between the drivers had been delayed by two minutes by the time the man realized he was on the wrong platform and sprinted to the proper one.

This caused a one-minute delay in the train’s departure and a one-minute delay in the depot’s warehousing.

JR West first deducted 85 yen ($0.75) from the man’s next paycheck, claiming that no work was done during the two minutes the transfer was delayed.

After the employee submitted the case to the Okayama Labor Standards Inspection Office, the company agreed to reduce the fine to 56 yen ($0.49).

The driver, however, refused to accept the reduction, claiming that the small delay had had no impact on train schedules or passengers because the train was empty.

JR West claimed it followed the “no work, no pay concept” in circumstances where an employee was late or absent without explanation.

The employee chastised the corporation for “using wage cuts as’sanctions’ for human error,” claiming that minor mistakes should not be viewed as a breach of contract.

In March, he filed a lawsuit, demanding 2.2 million yen ($19,350) in damages for mental agony caused by the event, as well as 43 yen ($0.38) in compensation and 13 yen ($0.11) in overtime due to the delay.

Japan is recognized for its excellent public transportation systems, with rail operators apologizing for even minute delays.

After a train left after only 20 seconds in 2017, a rail operator apologized to commuters.