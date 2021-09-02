After Greg Abbott said that Elon Musk likes Texas’ “social policies,” Musk sidesteps the issue.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk “had to go out of California because in part of the social policies,” Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott stated on CNBC earlier today, adding, “Elon consistently tells me that he prefers the social policies of the state of Texas.”

This comment was made in support of Abbott’s claim that Texas’ new abortion legislation, which is currently among the harshest in the country, will not hurt the state’s “expanding” business sector.

Musk rushed in to address the problem when CNBC reporter Michael Sheetz shared the statement on Twitter.

Musk tweeted, “In general, I believe government should rarely force its will on the people, and when it does, it should seek to maximize their cumulative happiness.” “Having said that, I’d rather stay out of politics.”

Musk’s statement was in contrast to his prior acts, as the billionaire has made his political views known in the past. Amid a Tesla earnings call in early 2020, Musk referred to government stay-at-home directives as “fascist” during the early days of the COVID pandemic.

According to Open Secrets, a website that analyzes political donations, Musk gave $2,800 to three anti-abortion Republican members of Congress last year. In the same month that he made these donations, he also gave the same amount to four legislators who support reproductive rights.

Musk moved from California to Texas last year, potentially saving him billions in taxes because Texas does not have a state income tax. His two companies, Tesla and SpaceX, both have headquarters in California. Last year, he threatened to relocate Tesla’s headquarters to Texas, citing his dislike for California’s pandemic-related regulations.

Despite the fact that neither company has its headquarters in Texas, both have significant operations in the state. Tesla’s Gigafactory battery production plant is located in Austin, while SpaceX has a launch station in Brownsville.

Musk has stated that he intends to increase the presence of his enterprises in the state. He continues to direct Tesla’s efforts toward the company’s Texas-based energy production wing, telling investors that he believes it will one day be as important as the company’s electric vehicle production.

“I believe Tesla Energy will be roughly in the long run. This is a condensed version of the information.