After Governor’s Resignation, ‘Cuomosexual’ Sweater Makers Offer Free Restitching.

Following New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resigned, fashion label Lingua Franca said that consumers who purchased a “Cuomosexual” or “Cuomo for President” sweater could return it and have it restitched for free.

The fashion label shared an Instagram snap of a sweater with needlework that reads “believe survivors” on Wednesday.

“Calling our community: In light of current events, we believe it is our responsibility to update the embroidery on any ‘Cuomosexual’ or ‘Cuomo for President’ sweaters purchased last year to a new phrase of your choice,” the caption reads.

The caption also added that when the claims first surfaced, the brand began offering to remake the sweaters, and that multiple orders have since been placed.

The caption read, “His recent resignation was all over the news, leading to several people reaching out to question us [about]this, hence us repeating this offer.” “At first, we believed his accusers, and we continue to believe them.”

Users on Instagram reacted positively to the post.

“What a fantastic business to be in! “Way to go,” one commentator said.

Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, according to this website, after state Attorney General Letitia James delivered a 168-page report detailing the conclusions of an inquiry that began when numerous women accused him of inappropriate behavior and creating a hostile workplace.

Cuomo asked Charlotte Bennett, a former staffer to the governor, about a sexual assault event she had and how it damaged her relationships, according to Bennett.

Cuomo delivered a video in which he addressed the report’s findings before announcing his resignation as governor.

“I believe the greatest way I can help now, given the circumstances, is for me to step aside and let the administration get back to governing,” he said. “I work for you, and doing what is right for you is doing what is right for you.”

Cuomo was once praised for his efforts, particularly during the pandemic. Cuomo’s approval rating soared during the pandemic, according to this website in July 2020.

According to the report, 66 percent of adults in New York state approved of his job as governor, while he had a 73 percent approval rating among adults in the state. This is a condensed version of the information.