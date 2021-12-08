After GOP backlash and threats, the Tennessee Medical Board removed the COVID Misinformation Policy off the web.

The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners agreed on Tuesday to remove a regulation prohibiting physicians from distributing COVID-19 vaccination disinformation off their website, but the policy will not be rescinded.

Physicians who generate and circulate false information “face disciplinary action by state medical boards” and endanger patients by threatening to “further erode public trust in the medical profession,” according to the policy.

The vote came after Republican Representative John Ragan, who co-chairs the Joint Government Operations Committee, called for it to be removed. Ragan issued letters to the board of directors, informing them that if they did not delete the statement, they would have to testify in front of his committee.

Ragan indicated he had “no qualms” about dissolving the BME and replacing them with new members, according to a letter obtained by The Tennessean from a Health Department attorney.

According to Ragan, deleting the policy would be the same as rescinding it. Board members, on the other hand, maintain that the policy is still in effect.

Dr. Phyllis Miller stated, “We have not rescinded our policy.” “Our mission is to safeguard the health and safety of Tennessee residents. That is exactly what our policy accomplishes. We merely put it on the website to notify our physicians, and we only voted to take it down.” Ragan has argued that the move should go through the rulemaking oversight committee, which he co-chairs. Republican lawmakers imposed sweeping new coronavirus restrictions in late October, including one that requires any disciplinary action by a health board linked to distributing or administering COVID-19 medication to go through a legislative process including lawmakers.

Ragan told The Tennessean that he and health department officials discussed the notion of dissolving the BME and reconstructing it. But, he argued, he couldn’t do it alone since a majority of parliamentarians would have to vote on his committee’s recommendation.

Attorney Francine Baca-Chavez of the Board of Medical Examiners said there was “nothing incorrect or erroneous” with the board adopting its disinformation policy at Tuesday’s meeting, but that “the legal environment has changed.”

Dr. Melanie Blake, the board’s president, said the new state law raises “a number of problems.” However, she stated that the board’s “goal remains intact” when it comes to the misinformation policy. Other members of the board agreed.

