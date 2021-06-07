After going pro, Keyshawn Davis was surprised to get an offer to re-join Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.

Keyshawn Davis, a U.S. boxer who became professional five months ago, was awarded a spot in the Tokyo Olympics on Monday and was taken aback by the invitation to return to Team USA.

Following the first qualification of two men and four women, the lightweight boxer will join featherweight Duke Ragan and middleweight Troy Isley as the newest entrants to the USA Boxing squad. Davis’ recent pro status came after a dispute with the team’s national governing body about his exercise attendance, which led to his dismissal from the squad.

“When I went pro, I had no idea what to anticipate. I had no intention of returning to the amateurs. I