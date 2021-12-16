After going missing for weeks, a dog found on a 150-foot cliff was returned to its owners.

After rescuers discovered it stuck on a 150-foot cliff, a dog that had been lost for two weeks was restored to its owners.

The rescue was reported by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, an animal shelter in southern Colorado, on Monday, December 13.

After getting a phone call regarding the dog, a crew from the animal shelter went out to find it. They discovered the dog on a little ledge overlooking Colorado’s Fountain Creek when they arrived.

They were able to acquire a climbing harness and rope from a local neighbor, and staff member Officer Barker descended from above to the ledge.

“As soon as the dog noticed Officer Barker, she began to wag her tail and crawl towards her, but the earth began to give way beneath her,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

Officer Johnson lowered a catchpole, which Barker then connected to the dog’s neck and shoulder because the dog was too far away to reach.

By building a makeshift harness from a second rope, the team members were able to hoist the dog from the cliff.

The dog, named Jessie Lee, was quickly identified thanks to a name tag and microchip, and its owners were contacted. The pet had been gone for two weeks, but her owners had been unsuccessful in locating her.

“Before we could even tell them the wonderful news, Jessie Lee’s owner was wondering if we had found their precious puppy,” the shelter reported.

It isn’t the first time a dog has needed to be saved from a dangerous situation. Mountaineers in Mexico rescued a dog from the country’s highest peak, Pico de Orizaba, commonly known as Citlaltépetl, last month.

They attempted to locate the animal after hearing from other mountaineers that the dog was stuck up there, but owing to the rough terrain, they were unable to assist.

One squad was able to locate the dog, which was said to have consumed nearly an entire flask of water.