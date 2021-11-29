After going for a stroll around Oregon City, a sea lion was apprehended by police.

After swimming up a river and through a neighborhood, a sea lion was seen walking the streets of Lincoln City, Oregon.

On its Facebook page, the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) shared images of the seal, which they called Tiffany. The seal had wound up in the center of a road and was slowly making her way towards Highway 101, according to a post about the strange incident.

Tiffany seems to have swum up the Siletz River, based on the position where she was discovered.

To assist with the incident, the LCPD called in teams from the Oregon State Police (OSP) Fish and Game Division and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue. Sergeant Greg Plummer of the OSP stated he had never had to assist in the rescue of a sea lion from the city streets in his 20 years of service.

Authorities devised a scheme to entice Tiffany back into the sea by using fish as bait.

According to the Facebook post, "an officer responded to Kenny's IGA Village Market in Taft and explained what was going on." "The workers at Kenny's contributed numerous packets of fish to our cause and refused to accept payment, claiming that they wanted to help the animal in any way they could. Tiffany was given a gift of fish, and while she was interested in the fish, she was likely overstimulated and unwilling to pursue the bait."